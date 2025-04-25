Revolutionary AI-powered blood test for cancer enters NHS trials

The test, called miONCO-Dx, has the potential to revolutionize cancer detection, offering a fast, non-invasive method for identifying up to 12 of the most common and deadly cancers — including bowel, breast, lung, ovarian, and pancreatic — with over 99% accuracy.

Cancer remains a leading global health threat, particularly in the United States, where it is the second leading cause of death, claiming more than 600,000 lives annually. Early detection significantly improves survival rates. For instance, nine in ten bowel cancer patients survive if diagnosed at stage one, but this number drops to just one in ten when detected at stage four.

The miONCO-Dx test analyzes microRNA fragments in the bloodstream — genetic material shed by tumors — and uses AI to not only detect the presence of cancer but also pinpoint its location within the body. The test requires only 10 drops of blood, offering a more accessible and less invasive alternative to procedures like colonoscopies and biopsies.

“Innovations such as the mIONCO-Dx blood test offer an exciting new era in cancer detection with the potential for quicker, easier and more effective ways to detect cancers before they become more difficult to treat,” said Professor Lucy Chappell, Chief Scientific Adviser at the Department of Health and Social Care and CEO of the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR). She added: “NIHR is supporting initiatives such as these, utilising the latest technologies such as AI, to provide patients and the public with timely, accurate and easily accessible options. Supporting the UK’s thriving life sciences sector is key to seeing these strides in diagnosis and early prevention.”

The upcoming NHS clinical trial will involve 8,000 patients, building on earlier data collected from over 20,000 individuals. The project has received £2.4 million in government funding and is considered a potential game-changer for cancer diagnosis, especially as healthcare systems face mounting pressure.

“This blood test has the potential to help us detect bowel cancer earlier and reduce the need for invasive tests,” said Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England’s national medical director. “The next step in this trial will now be vital in gathering further evidence on its effectiveness and how it could work in practice.”

This innovation coincides with the opening of the Bowelbabe Laboratory, named in honor of Dame Deborah James, a journalist and campaigner who passed away from bowel cancer at age 40. Her Bowelbabe Fund raised £7.5 million to support early cancer detection efforts.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that a team of researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem had developed a new non-invasive blood test capable of detecting Parkinson’s disease before the appearance of its typical symptoms. According to a study published in Nature Aging, the diagnostic method is based on measuring specific fragments of transfer RNA (tRFs) present in patients’ blood.