Simple blood test may detect Parkinson’s before symptoms begin

According to a study published in Nature Aging, the diagnostic method is based on measuring specific fragments of transfer RNA (tRFs) found in patients’ blood.

Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder in the world. It severely impacts quality of life and leads to significant healthcare and caregiving costs. Traditional diagnosis typically occurs only after noticeable motor symptoms appear—such as tremors, slowed movement, and muscle stiffness. By that time, however, a substantial number of nerve cells are already irreversibly damaged. The new study offers hope for detecting the disease at much earlier stages.

The new method identifies blood changes that are specific to Parkinson’s disease. Researchers focused on small RNA fragments—byproducts of broken-down transfer RNA molecules. They found that in people with Parkinson’s, certain fragments are elevated while others are reduced. By analyzing the ratio between them, it becomes possible to detect early signs of the disease with high accuracy.

The test outperformed traditional diagnostic tools, such as clinical scales used to assess motor symptoms. It proved especially effective in individuals with a genetic predisposition to Parkinson’s, even if they had not yet developed any symptoms.

Moreover, the levels of these RNA fragments dropped after patients underwent deep brain stimulation—a treatment used to ease Parkinson’s symptoms. This suggests that the fragments are linked to disease severity.

The newly developed test is not only highly sensitive but also easy to use—it requires nothing more than a standard blood sample followed by a PCR analysis. This makes the method both accessible and practical for screening, particularly among at-risk groups.

