Bronze Age woman’s face reconstructed in Pavlodar

The remains were found at the Zhartas burial site near the village of Shiderty in the Ekibastuz district. The woman, aged between 45 and 55 at the time of her death, was buried around 1500 BC

“Thanks to the good preservation of the postcranial skeleton, we were able to carry out a scientific reconstruction of her face,” explained Ilya Mertz, a researcher at Toraighyrov University. “She was identified as belonging to the Caucasoid dolichocranial cranial type, while her postcranial skeleton corresponds to the ‘steppe’ morphotype typical of Bronze Age populations.

The reconstruction was based on her skull, using advanced graphic methods with the assistance of Russian anthropologists. Researchers noted that her facial features resemble those of populations that once inhabited the western Eurasian steppes.

The findings were later published in the international scientific journal Stratum Plus.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that 2,000-year-old city in Mangistau region revealed Silk Road legacy.