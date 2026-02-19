Reliability Is the New Power

The world is entering an era where stability has become one of the rarest strategic resources. Conflicts are multiplying, geopolitical rivalry is sharpening, and international institutions are increasingly strained by gridlock, polarization, and declining public trust.

For decades, global politics was shaped by a version of globalism that was not inherently flawed. Its stated ambition – to build an interconnected and inclusive international order – was, at least on paper, rational and constructive.

However, over time that concept became distorted. It evolved into a model built on excessive ideological assumptions: inclusiveness without responsibility, freedoms without limits, and moral superiority (or exceptionalism) that dismissed the views of sovereign-minded societies, pragmatic policymakers, and those guided by common sense.

As a result, globalism gradually lost legitimacy in the eyes of hundreds of millions of people around the world.

This loss of trust was not accidental. It was reinforced by revelations of corruption on a breathtaking scale – embedded in public institutions, international structures, and political systems of leading states. The involvement of well-known political figures in such schemes only deepened the already critical perception of governments associated with left-leaning ideological agendas.

The current international environment reflects a growing demand for pragmatism and realism. That shift was clearly visible in Munich, where some of the most compelling ideas expressed by senior Western leaders emphasized a simple truth: national interests cannot be ignored, sovereignty cannot be treated as an inconvenience, and stability cannot be built on ideological dogma.

The world is not moving away from cooperation. It is moving away from illusion. The new emerging doctrine is straightforward: order must be based on the rule of law, responsibility, predictable commitments, and respect for cultural and national identity. This is not isolationism. It is political maturity.

Nowhere is the failure of the old model more evident than in conflict resolution. For too long, the international community relied on an endless cycle of negotiations, declarations, and conferences that produced little more than symbolic statements. The result is familiar: agreements without delivery, diplomacy without results, and peace processes without peace.

The world cannot afford that approach anymore.

This is why the creation of the Board of Peace under President Donald Trump’s initiative with all due endorsement from the United Nations represents a meaningful step forward. It is not merely another forum designed to convene endless discussions. It is a practical initiative aimed at delivering results – particularly in Gaza and the Middle East.

Photo credit: Akorda

What makes this initiative fundamentally different is its logic. The White House has proposed a truly innovative approach: rather than repeating exhausted political formulas, it has advanced a clear and direct framework – peace through sustainable economic development. In other words, peace is treated not as a slogan, but as a project: infrastructure, investment, jobs, and a future that makes renewed conflict irrational. By its novelty and ambition, the initiative deserves respect and international attention.

In Kazakhstan, positive attitude toward the political principles associated with President Trump’s strategy is widely expressed across different levels of public and expert discussion: common sense, protection of traditional values, defense of national interests, and the intention to end wars rather than to prolong them.

These principles resonate because they reflect what most societies instinctively demand: security, stability, and dignity. Kazakhstan’s support for this direction is not rhetorical. It is practical. That is why we decided to join the Board of Peace and to support it through concrete actions.

This is a logical continuation of Kazakhstan’s decision to join the Abraham Accords. It is not a mere diplomatic gesture. It is a strategic choice. Kazakhstan has always maintained a balanced and constructive approach. We have strong relations with Israel while consistently supporting the Palestinian people and advocating a two-state solution as the only sustainable foundation for peace. Our decision is also grounded in national interest with a view to strengthening economic cooperation, attracting investment, and transferring advanced technologies. More broadly, we hope it will contribute to expanding dialogue between the Muslim and Jewish worlds.

All these steps make our partnership with the United States stronger than ever.

Kazakhstan and the US have built a multifaceted partnership based on mutual respect and understanding. American companies have long been among Kazakhstan’s largest investors, particularly in the energy sector.

Today, this cooperation is expanding into new areas, including critical minerals, digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, logistics, and innovation. Among our recent projects is the development of one of the world’s largest tungsten deposits in Kazakhstan in partnership with American Cove Capital. Building on this momentum, we look forward to working with our US partners for the best interest of our peoples.

Photo credit: Akorda

Over the past years, we have pursued a strategy of modernization, diversification, and integration into global markets. We have strengthened the investment climate, improved regulatory frameworks, and expanded connectivity across the region. As a result, Kazakhstan’s GDP per capita has reached $15,000, further cementing its position as the largest economy in Central Asia.

Our ambition is clear: to become a major transit and logistics corridor connecting Asia and Europe, while simultaneously building a modern economy grounded in technology, innovation, and human capital.

Moreover, our efforts in digital transformation, public sector modernization, and the adoption of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, are not abstract aspirations. They are part of a national strategy to build a competitive state capable of meeting today’s challenges.

At the same time, economic progress is accomplished by deep institutional reforms. Amid global turbulence and uncertainty, Kazakhstan is undergoing one of the most consequential periods of political transformation in its modern history. We are moving beyond a super-presidential model toward a governance system based on stronger checks and balances, guided by the principle of a “Strong President, Influential Parliament, and Accountable Government”.

This modernization agenda will soon reach an important milestone. Kazakhstan is preparing to hold a national referendum on a new Constitution, which aims to strengthen public institutions, enhance accountability, and ensure more sustainable and resilient governance for the future.

In today’s international environment, credibility is defined not by rhetoric, but by consistency and responsibility. Countries that honor their commitments, act transparently, and pursue practical cooperation are the ones that build lasting trust.

Kazakhstan remains firmly committed to being a reliable and honest partner that prioritizes stability, respects international obligations, and delivers tangible results.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Washington, D.C. on a working visit at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Head of State met the Kazakh citizens living and studying in the United States.