Tokayev meets Kazakh citizens in Washington, D.C.

During the meeting, the Head of State emphasized his high expectations for the younger generation, noting that the government pays special attention to youth development and creating conditions for their self-accomplishment.

Photo credit: Akorda

Tokayev also reminded the meeting participants of the upcoming nationwide referendum in March on the draft of a new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, stressing its historic importance for the country’s future.

Photo credit: Akorda

Students and young researchers expressed gratitude to the President for his comprehensive support of science and education.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Washington, D.C. on a working visit at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump.