    Tokayev meets Kazakh citizens in Washington, D.C.

    08:16, 19 February 2026

    As part of the working trip to Washington, D.C., President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with the Kazakh citizens living and studying in the United States, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Tokayev meets Kazakh citizens in Washington, D.C.
    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the meeting, the Head of State emphasized his high expectations for the younger generation, noting that the government pays special attention to youth development and creating conditions for their self-accomplishment.

    Tokayev meets Kazakh citizens in Washington, D.C.
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Tokayev also reminded the meeting participants of the upcoming nationwide referendum in March on the draft of a new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, stressing its historic importance for the country’s future.

    Tokayev meets Kazakh citizens in Washington, D.C.
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Students and young researchers expressed gratitude to the President for his comprehensive support of science and education.

    Tokayev meets Kazakh citizens in Washington, D.C.
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Washington, D.C. on a working visit at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump.

    Kazakhstan and USA Politics President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
