Tokayev meets Kazakh citizens in Washington, D.C.
As part of the working trip to Washington, D.C., President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with the Kazakh citizens living and studying in the United States, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
During the meeting, the Head of State emphasized his high expectations for the younger generation, noting that the government pays special attention to youth development and creating conditions for their self-accomplishment.
Tokayev also reminded the meeting participants of the upcoming nationwide referendum in March on the draft of a new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, stressing its historic importance for the country’s future.
Students and young researchers expressed gratitude to the President for his comprehensive support of science and education.
Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Washington, D.C. on a working visit at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump.