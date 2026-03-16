Referendum on New Constitution: exit poll results announced

The survey conducted by the Institute of Eurasian Integration involved around 30,000 voters at 200 polling stations across the country. According to the poll, voter turnout reached 75.3%, while 86.7% of respondents said they voted in favor of adopting the draft Constitution.

Screenshot from video

Screenshot from video

Another exit poll conducted by the Institute for Comprehensive Social Research Astana Socis-A also indicated strong support for the constitutional reform. According to its findings, turnout stood at 73.8%, and 87.4% of respondents backed the adoption of the new Constitution.

According to the Institute of Public Policy of the Amanat Party, 88.6% of voters supported the new Constitution. Voter turnout stood at 72.1%.

Voting in the nationwide referendum concluded at 8 pm local time across Kazakhstan. Precinct election commissions have begun counting the ballots.

According to territorial election commissions, a total of 9,126,850 citizens cast their votes in the referendum across all regions of the country. Preliminary turnout for the day stood at 73.24%.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that no public order violations were recorded at referendum polling stations.