73.24% of Kazakhstanis cast their votes in Constitutional Referendum

According to territorial commissions, 9,126,850 citizens across the country came to vote. Preliminary turnout for the entire day reached 73.24%.

Yerman noted that, under current legislation, the counting process must not exceed 12 hours from the start of tallying.

Turnout by region (as of 08:00 pm. Astana time):

Abai region — 75.45%

Akmola region — 79.82%

Aktobe region — 87.05%

Almaty region — 71.46%

Atyrau region — 74.04%

West Kazakhstan — 68.94%

Zhambyl region — 85.06%

Zhetysu region — 78.49%

Karaganda region — 84.30%

Kostanay region — 81.21%

Kyzylorda region — 93.04%

Mangistau region — 77.89%

Pavlodar region — 75.51%

North Kazakhstan — 70.52%

Turkistan region — 84.03%

Ulytau region — 73.15%

East Kazakhstan — 86.42%

Astana city — 60.36%

Almaty city — 33.43%

Shymkent city — 75.82%

Exit poll results are expected after midnight. Final turnout figures will be announced once all overseas polling stations close.

Due to time differences, overseas stations opened by 07:00 pm. Astana time; 14 have already closed. The last station abroad in San Francisco, USA, will finish voting on March 16 at 08:00 am. Astana time.

The Central Referendum Commission must announce official results no later than March 21, 2026. Results will be published in the media.

On referendum day, 10,388 polling stations were opened across Kazakhstan, including 71 stations in 54 countries at Kazakh diplomatic missions.

International monitoring included 359 observers and 185 foreign journalists from 31 countries.

Earlier Qazinform reported, at today’s press conference, an observer from Tajikistan Vatanzoda Mahmadali said that Kazakhstan had created all the necessary conditions for free, democratic, and transparent voting. He also emphasized the political activity of representatives of different generations.