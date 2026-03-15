No public order violations recorded at referendum polling stations, Kazakh Interior Ministry

He said all necessary conditions were created for the safe work of commissions and observers, as well as for citizens to freely cast their votes.

“No serious violations of public order were reported at more than 10,000 polling stations nationwide. At present, vote counting is underway. The situation is stable and fully under police control. After the counting is completed, police officers will ensure the safe transfer of electoral documentation to the respective regional referendum commissions,” Alekeshev stated during a briefing at the Central Communications Service as part of the Referendum 2026 online marathon.

Voting in the national referendum on the new Constitution of Kazakhstan officially ended at 08:00 pm. local time. Election commissions began counting ballots.

According to territorial commissions, 9,126,850 citizens across the country came to vote. Preliminary turnout for the entire day reached 73.24%.