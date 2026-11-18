He was 23 years and 135 days old as of Tuesday. To mark the Guinness recognition, a ceremony was held at Chiba Zoological Park, a zoo in the city of Chiba in eastern Japan where Futa is kept.

Futa was born on July 5, 2003, at Nihondaira Zoo in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, and moved to Chiba Zoological Park the following year.

He became popular nationwide around 2005 for his adorable habit of standing upright on two legs and even appeared in a television commercial.

Futa is estimated to be over 100 in human years. Although his eyesight has deteriorated and he is no longer able to stand on two legs, he still has a good appetite and his condition is stable, according to the zoo. He has numerous descendants, including five from the fifth generation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that two giant pandas made their public debut at Zoo Atlanta after a month-long quarantine, attracting excited visitors eager to see the animals and marking a new chapter in China-U.S. wildlife conservation cooperation.