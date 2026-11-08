Giant pandas return to Atlanta Zoo, drawing crowds and boosting visitor hopes

The six-year-old pandas, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, officially greeted the public on Friday at their new home, Panda Grove, which features two indoor rooms and two outdoor habitats.

The pair will remain at the zoo for the next 10 years under an agreement between Zoo Atlanta and the China Wildlife Conservation Association. A grand opening ceremony was held to mark their arrival.

Photo credit: Xinhua

Zoo Atlanta President and CEO Raymond King described the pandas' return as a historic moment for the zoo, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in protecting the species.

Munching on fresh bamboo and relaxing in their new home, China's giant pandas Ping Ping and Fu Shuang made their joyful public debut at Zoo Atlanta on Friday. #CoolChina https://t.co/exdZxEWnRz — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) November 7, 2026

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng said the arrival reflected the American public's enthusiasm for pandas and demonstrated the potential of practical cooperation between the two countries.

He noted that the partnership would strengthen ties between the Chinese and American peoples while contributing to global biodiversity conservation.

U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp also sent welcome messages via video.

Public interest was evident from the first hours of the opening. Just 15 minutes after the zoo opened, visitors were already queuing outside Panda Grove. Children cheered as Ping Ping appeared in the outdoor enclosure, while taking photos and selfies with the animals quickly became a popular activity.

Some visitors had travelled considerable distances to see the pandas. Debi Nicholson came from Florida and described herself as ecstatic to finally meet them.

For other families, the occasion was an opportunity to pass on childhood memories. One visitor brought her eight-year-old son and three-year-old daughter, recalling that she had been around the same age when the zoo first welcomed pandas.

King said the keepers responsible for the new arrivals had also cared for the previous pair, adding that their immediate priority was to help Ping Ping and Fu Shuang settle comfortably into their new surroundings.

Photo credit: Xinhua

The zoo also expects the pandas to have a significant economic impact. King estimated that their presence could increase annual attendance by 10 to 20 percent during the first year, while boosting sales of panda-themed merchandise and gifts.

"People are lined up at the gates," he said, describing the excitement surrounding the pandas' arrival.

Earlier, in September, Qazinform News Agency reported that giant pandas Ping Ping and Fu Shuang arrived in Atlanta aboard a chartered FedEx cargo plane from China. China's captive giant panda population has reached 830, with genetic diversity continuing to improve.