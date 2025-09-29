Real Madrid trains at Almaty's Central Stadium

The players went for a light jog, then began warming up and stretching. Next, the Real Madrid players started their work with the ball, split into three groups.

Tomorrow, September 30, Real Madrid will face FC Kairat in Almaty in the Champions League.

Photo credit: Albert Akhmetov/ Kazinform

At a press conference held before the training session, Uruguayan player Federico Valverde said that it was very nice to see so many Real Madrid fans in Kazakhstan. He added that while such support is commonplace for them, it was great to have so many people at the airport at night to greet them. Valverde concluded by saying that seeing support in a country so far away from Spain was the most rewarding thing in football.

Photo credit: Albert Akhmetov/ Kazinform

As earlier reported, the Spanish team aims to secure three points in the match.