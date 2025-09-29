Real Madrid to face Kairat in Almaty amid defensive setbacks

The journey itself has become a test for Los Blancos. The distance between Madrid and Almaty is about 6,340 kilometers, and the flight took nearly 13 hours. Such travel is a considerable strain for the players, especially in the wake of a recent defeat.

Real Madrid is also facing personnel challenges. Éder Militão, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Antonio Rüdiger all remained in Madrid due to injuries, forcing coach Xabi Alonso to experiment with his back line. Carvajal will also miss the match due to suspension.

As a result, the squad list for the match against Kairat includes defenders David Alaba, Raúl Asensio, Álvaro Carreras, Dean Huijsen, and David Jiménez.

For Kairat, this presents an additional opportunity. Spanish media emphasize that Rafael Urazbakhtin’s team hosts Real at a moment when the European giants are forced to rebuild their defense on the fly. Thus, the clash in Almaty becomes not only a test for Real Madrid after their derby loss to Atlético Madrid, but also a unique chance for Kairat to make a statement in the Champions League.

Earlier, it was reported a plane carrying players, coaching staff, and personnel from the Spanish Football Club Real Madrid landed at Almaty Airport.