Real Madrid lands in Almaty: Fans gather at airport to welcome football stars

Photo credit: Albert Akhmetov/ Kazinform

Fans had already found out earlier on September 28 that Real Madrid would arrive on a direct charter flight IB 1401 operated by Iberia from Madrid. The expected arrival time was listed on the airport’s official display, and crowds gathered in anticipation.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Before departure, Real Madrid posted photos of the players dressed in stylish designer suits and dark blue shirts featuring the club’s emblem. Upon landing in Almaty, they shared more images from the airport.

As usual, the airport was bustling. Many people came to greet the team in the international arrivals area, but were disappointed to learn that the players exited through the southern VIP terminal instead.

Photo credit: Albert Akhmetov/ Kazinform

After a long wait, the team emerged from the VIP terminal and headed to their hotel in cars and buses. Along the route, fans formed a human corridor, cheering as the stars passed by. Police ensured public safety throughout the event.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Photo credit: Kazinform

As written before, Real Madrid’s clash with Kairat will be held on September 30 at Almaty’s Central Stadium. This is the first time a Kazakh club has reached the Champions League group stage, after Kairat’s historic victory over Celtic.

Earlier, it was reported that Almaty football club Kairat has officially announced ticket sales for its home matches in the UEFA Champions League.