Real Madrid squad for Kazakhstan: stars and rising talents set to face Kairat

Goalkeepers

Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Fran González.

Defenders

Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, David Alaba, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Raúl Asensio, Álvaro Carreras, Fran García, Dean Huijsen.

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Arda Güler, Dani Ceballos.

Forwards

Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo, Gonzalo García, Brahim Díaz, Franco Mastantuono.

The average age of the Madrid squad expected in Kazakhstan stands at 25 years, combining seasoned stars such as Courtois, Carvajal, Alaba and Mbappé with rising prospects like Mastantuono and González.

Real Madrid’s clash with Kairat will be held on September 30 at Almaty’s Central Stadium. This is the first time a Kazakh club has reached the Champions League group stage, after Kairat’s historic victory over Celtic.

Earlier, it was reported that Almaty football club Kairat has officially announced ticket sales for its home matches in the UEFA Champions League.