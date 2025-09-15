Official ticket prices for Kairat vs Real Madrid match announced

Sales for the Kairat vs Real Madrid match will begin on September 23 at 05:00 pm. Under the rules, no more than two tickets can be purchased per person, with buyers required to provide an individual identification number and passport details. Tickets will be sold via Ticketon, FcKairat.com, and the Qairat Superapp.

Ticket prices for each match will range from 30,000 to 250,000 tenge.

“Ticket prices have been approved by UEFA and are the same for all home matches in the group stage of the Champions League. The pricing policy reflects the status of the tournament and the high demand for these games,” the club said in a statement.

Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to repurchase their seats at a special rate, with each of them contacted individually.

A portion of the tickets will also be distributed under traditional social and club quotas — including to Kairat academy coaches and trainees, Paralympians, and club staff.

As reported earlier, over 1,000 Real Madrid supporters are expected to travel to Almaty for the club’s UEFA Champions League match against Kazakhstan’s Kairat.