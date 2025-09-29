Real Madrid books out one of largest hotels during visit to Kazakhstan
Real Madrid have arrived in Kazakhstan for their first-ever official match in the country, bringing with them some of the biggest names in world football. The Spanish giants are staying at the five-star InterContinental Almaty, which has been placed under exclusive use for the team. For the duration of their visit, the hotel will not be accepting outside guests, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Fans gathered outside the property throughout the night, waving flags and jerseys in hopes of catching a glimpse of their idols.
Last week, the hotel hosted high-profile guests such as the Backstreet Boys. The hotel’s location near Central Stadium, coupled with its private entrances, restricted floors and dedicated security, makes it the top choice for visiting celebrities and athletes.
Tuesday’s game between Kairat and Real Madrid is set to be more than just a football fixture. It marks the furthest European away trip in the club’s history.
Earlier, Almaty Airport released a video capturing the arrival of the Spanish Football Club Real Madrid.