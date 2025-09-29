EN
    Real Madrid books out one of largest hotels during visit to Kazakhstan

    16:26, 29 September 2025

    Real Madrid have arrived in Kazakhstan for their first-ever official match in the country, bringing with them some of the biggest names in world football. The Spanish giants are staying at the five-star InterContinental Almaty, which has been placed under exclusive use for the team. For the duration of their visit, the hotel will not be accepting outside guests, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Real Madrid
    Photo credit: Screenshot

    Fans gathered outside the property throughout the night, waving flags and jerseys in hopes of catching a glimpse of their idols.

    Real Madrid
    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

    Last week, the hotel hosted high-profile guests such as the Backstreet Boys. The hotel’s location near Central Stadium, coupled with its private entrances, restricted floors and dedicated security, makes it the top choice for visiting celebrities and athletes.

    Real Madrid
    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

    Tuesday’s game between Kairat and Real Madrid is set to be more than just a football fixture. It marks the furthest European away trip in the club’s history.

    Real Madrid
    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

    Earlier, Almaty Airport released a video capturing the arrival of the Spanish Football Club Real Madrid.

    Ralina Jakisheva
