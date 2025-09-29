EN
    Almaty welcomes Real Madrid squad with Kazakh hospitality and warmth

    07:23, 29 September 2025

    Almaty Airport released a video capturing the arrival of the Spanish Football Club Real Madrid, Kazinform reports.

    Photo credit: Almaty International Airport / telegram

    Outside the VIP terminal, an area closed even to the media, the players and coaching staff were greeted with traditional Kazakh hospitality. Local musicians and a spread of baursaks, the beloved Kazakh fried dough delicacy, were awaiting them.

    Judging by their expressions, the players genuinely enjoyed the national treat.

    To note, musicians performed the UEFA Champions League anthem on Kazakh folk instruments.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported a plane carrying players, coaching staff, and personnel from the Spanish Football Club Real Madrid landed at Almaty Airport.

