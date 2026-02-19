Quake hits 311 km southeast of Almaty city
15:07, 19 February 2026
A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck 311 km southeast of the Kazakh city of Almaty, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The network of seismic stations of Kazakhstan’s National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research registered an earthquake at 2:09 p.m. local time on February 19, centered on the Kyrgyz-China boarder, sending tremors across nine settlements in Kazakhstan.
The epicenter was monitored at 42.176 degrees north latitude and 80.438 degrees east longitude, said a report issued by the Center.
The earthquake hit at a depth of 15km.
Previously, Qazinform reported an earthquake was recorded 74 km east of Almaty, with the epicenter located in Kazakhstan.