Quake hits 311 km southeast of Almaty city

The network of seismic stations of Kazakhstan’s National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research registered an earthquake at 2:09 p.m. local time on February 19, centered on the Kyrgyz-China boarder, sending tremors across nine settlements in Kazakhstan.

The epicenter was monitored at 42.176 degrees north latitude and 80.438 degrees east longitude, said a report issued by the Center.

The earthquake hit at a depth of 15km.

Previously, Qazinform reported an earthquake was recorded 74 km east of Almaty, with the epicenter located in Kazakhstan.