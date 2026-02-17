EN
    Earthquake recorded near Almaty

    15:38, 17 February 2026

    No reports of casualties or damage have been received, Qazinform News Agency has learned from the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Response.

    earthquake
    Photo credit: aa.com.tr

    The seismic station network of the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research recorded the earthquake at 3:11 PM Astana time (UTC+5) on Tuesday.

    The epicenter of the earthquake is located in Kazakhstan, 74 km east of Almaty.

    Specialists are currently processing the data obtained.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that an earthquake struck China.

    Earthquake Almaty Kazakhstan Natural disasters Regions
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
