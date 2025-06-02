QazaqGaz, NCOC officials survey gas processing plant construction site at Kashagan

The delegation reviewed the current status of the project and discussed its long-term prospects. The visit also included participation in the project’s weekly production meeting, which involved the design firm and equipment suppliers.

General contractor Kazakh Construction Group reported accelerated progress on installation and welding operations. Equipment orders have been placed for four additional packages (totaling 196 units), with deliveries expected in February 2026.

Following works are underway at the construction site now: foundation works, installation of steel structures and equipment, assembly of RVS-5000 and RVS-1000 storage tanks, 600 m³ spherical tanks, pipeline tie-ins, and the installation of external water supply and sewage systems.

A night shift involving approximately 130 workers has been introduced to speed up the pace of construction. Overall, more than 1,700 personnel and around 302 pieces of equipment are currently engaged in the works.

Construction Progress as of Today:

Concrete work for foundation structures at the gas treatment unit: 43,255 m³ completed (59.7%)

Steel structure installation: 2,743 tons installed (13.8%)

Mechanical equipment installation: 2,967 tons installed (32%)

Tank installation: 461 tons installed (17%)

Underground pipeline installation: 15,249 meters laid (27%)

QazaqGaz leadership has instructed teams to strengthen quality control over construction and installation activities.

In April, at the Government meeting, it was reported that QazaqGaz National Company is currently exploring 15 subsurface sites with total gas reserves up to 535.5 billion cubic meters.