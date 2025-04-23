535.5 bln cu m: QazaqGaz exploring 15 subsurface sites

These subsurface sites are included in the state fund of the subsurface resources management program.

As of now QazaqGaz concluded agreements on geological exploration with potential investors such as KOR Oil Company at the Akkuduk and Shalkar blocks, with Chevron at KT III site, and others. Besides, a potential investor, Gas Solution, is interested in the Samtyr Severny and Samtyr Yuzhny sites. According to preliminary estimates, total gas reserves at the said projects make nearly 535.5 billion cubic meters worth 200 billion tenge.

He stressed that four gas refining plants will be gradually commissioned countrywide in 2026-2030.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan produced 17.2 bln cu m of gas in Q1.