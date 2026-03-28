Qatar, U.S. discuss strategic cooperation

Visiting Washington, D.C., Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held talks with U.S. Vice President J. D. Vance and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on ways to strengthen strategic cooperation. In light of current regional developments, the parties placed particular emphasis on defense partnership and explored ways to further strengthen cooperation in various fields.

“The discussions also covered developments in the global energy markets. Both sides underscored the importance of ensuring the sustainability of energy supplies and maintaining the continued flow of liquefied natural gas from the State of Qatar to global markets,” a statement from Qatar’s Foreign Ministry reads.

The ministry added that Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani stressed the importance of guaranteeing freedom of maritime navigation in accordance with international law.

For its part, the U.S. side praised the robust strategic partnership between the two countries, noting Qatar’s active role in promoting regional stability and enhancing global energy security.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Iran implements tighter oversight on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

It is worth noting that Kazakhstan removed Egypt from its no-travel list.