Iran implements tighter oversight on oil tankers in Hormuz

Maritime data cited by international media shows that vessel traffic through the key energy corridor has dropped sharply from around 110 ships daily before February 28 to fewer than 10 per day. Ships are now being redirected through Iranian territorial waters between Qeshm and Larak islands.

“Whatever we can detect going out of the strait right now is going through this narrow channel in Iranian territorial waters, where the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps essentially verifies the ship’s information and acts almost like a toll booth,” said maritime risk analyst Tomer Raanan. “We provide its security, and it is natural that ships and oil tankers should pay such fees,” lawmaker Mohammadreza Rezaei Kouchi said, according to state-linked media.

At least two vessels have reportedly paid transit fees in Chinese yuan, while Iranian lawmakers are preparing legislation to formalize the system.

Tehran has also signaled broader ambitions, with officials demanding international “recognition of Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz” as part of potential conflict settlement terms.

The situation has heightened global energy concerns. Brent crude prices have surged above $100 per barrel, reflecting fears of supply disruptions. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warned: “To make it crystal clear, this war is a catastrophe for the world’s economies.”

Despite ongoing U.S. and Israeli strikes, Iran continues to exert control over the waterway, raising the risk of further escalation and a prolonged disruption to global oil markets.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 10-day extension of the pause on potential attacks targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure, pushing the deadline to April 6 amid ongoing negotiations.