MFA update: Kazakhstan removes Egypt from no-travel list

This decision has been made taking into account the current situation, as well as the functioning conditions of civil infrastructure, including international airports and tourist areas in the country.

At the same time, due to the ongoing tense situation in the Middle East, as well as the periodic closure of airspace by several countries in the region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan maintains its recommendation to refrain from all types of travel until the situation fully normalized to the following countries: Bahrain, Israel, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan currently in the region are once again urged to exercise heightened personal safety measures, refrain from visiting potentially dangerous areas, strictly follow the instructions of local authorities, including immediately proceeding to shelters in the event of a missile threat, and maintain constant contact with Kazakhstan’s foreign missions, tour operators, and air carriers.

Earlier, the Kazakh and Iranian foreign ministers discussed the Middle East situation.