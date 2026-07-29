Putin: Third Games of the Future hosted by vibrant, modern Astana

In his speech, the Russian President noted that the Games of the Future unite sport and innovation, physical and intellectual culture, and their main mission is to promote the harmonious development of people open to progress, cutting-edge technology, and striving for excellence.

Putin expressed confidence that the number of disciplines and the popularity of phygital sports will only grow over time.

He also noted that the tournament's geography is expanding.

"This year, it is being hosted by the vibrant, modern, and rapidly growing city of Astana, which has taken the baton from Abu Dhabi, last year's host. I want to particularly highlight the significant contribution to the development of the phygital movement and the Games of the Future made by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. It is thanks to his personal involvement and committed stance that the third Games of the Future are taking place in Astana. Kazakhstan has enormous sporting potential. Its athletes rightfully earn top honors at prestigious international competitions. We are well aware of the traditions of generosity and hospitality that distinguish our Kazakh friends. Therefore, I am confident that the Games will be held at the highest level, and that athletes and spectators will receive many positive emotions from the uncompromising competition between teams," the President of Russia said.

Astana is hosting the Games of the Future 2026 for the first time, from July 29 to August 9, bringing together esports, traditional sports, and modern technology. Over 800 athletes from 34 countries are competing.

The competitions will feature eight disciplines: phygital football, phygital basketball, phygital martial arts, phygital shooter, phygital dance, Dota 2, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and PUBG: Battlegrounds.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated on Wednesday that the Games of the Future 2026 international multisport event fosters friendship between nations and bridges the physical and digital worlds.

As Qazinform News Agency reported, President Tokayev opened the Games of the Future 2026 in Astana. The ceremony marked the official start of the international tournament, which runs in Astana from July 29 to August 9.