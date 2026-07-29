President: Games of the Future to become 'golden bridge' of unity and friendship

"Today, our beloved capital is hosting a truly unique event. It is a fusion of sport and intellect, a competition between physical strength and intellectual potential. And, as it turns out, one does not contradict the other. On the contrary, they complement each other. There is a deep philosophical meaning in the contests ahead. The World Games embody a harmonious, peaceful future for all humanity. Kazakhstan, together with the entire international community, stands for peace, security, justice, and development," the President said.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Games of the Future, uniting the energy of sport, the power of intellect, and the potential of the digital age, meet the challenges of our time and are built on a balanced relationship between the physical and virtual worlds.

"This arena is filled mostly with young people today. Your knowledge, talent, hard work, and determination are the strong, unshakable foundation of tomorrow. The road to new heights of progress will not be easy. However, only those who walk the road can overcome it. But the journey becomes easier when you walk side by side with like-minded people and trusted friends. Each participant of the Games has trained hard and deserves to represent their team. I am confident that during the competition you will show your best qualities, make new friends, and together map out many promising projects," he noted.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the main mission of the Games of the Future is to truly unite people and inspire them to new achievements.

"Elite sport has always served as a cornerstone for the synergy of various cultures and the rapprochement of peoples and nations. That is why, amid growing global challenges, unique projects like the Games of the Future take on even greater significance. I am confident that the Games of the Future will become another 'golden bridge' of unity, friendship, and solidarity between our countries," the President stated.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that the nation is consistently forging ahead with digital transformation and AI development.

As was reported, the President opened the Games of the Future 2026 in Astana. The ceremony marked the official start of the international tournament, which runs in Astana from July 29 to August 9.