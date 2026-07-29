President Tokayev opens Games of the Future 2026 in Astana

The ceremony started with a vibrant concert featuring Kazakh performers Yenlik, Nazar, Ademi, and Alpha.

The audience was treated to a colorful show using state-of-the-art stage technology, celebrating the fusion of sport, technology, and digital culture – the concept at the heart of the Games of the Future.

After the musical program, a children's choir, joined by the audience, performed Kazakhstan's National Anthem.

The ceremony marked the official start of the international tournament, which runs in Astana from July 29 to August 9.

More than 800 athletes from 34 countries are competing in the event, which blends sport with modern technology.

Also in attendance are Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan, and Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan.

Earlier, it was reported that the President's TV and Radio Complex will cover the opening ceremony of The Games of the Future 2026 and key competitions.