Putin says Russia highly values friendly relations with Kazakhstan

To Russia, Kazakhstan is an ally, a strategic partner, and a good neighbor with which we are building multifaceted and equal relations based on friendship, mutual trust, and respect. We sincerely value the strong, time-tested ties with our Kazakhstani colleagues, take pride in our rich shared history, traditions of mutual support, and the invaluable capital of cultural, spiritual, and human contacts. Building on this, we jointly strive to strengthen and expand mutually beneficial cooperation in politics, the economy, and the humanitarian sphere, said Vladimir Putin during a state reception for the Kazakh President held at the Kremlin’s historic Palace of Facets.

The Russian President noted that the program of President Tokayev’s visit was very rich. “Productive negotiations were held, resulting in the approval of a substantial package of interstate, intergovernmental, and interagency documents, as well as commercial contracts.”

Most importantly, together with the President of Kazakhstan, we signed a declaration on the transition of Russian-Kazakh relations to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance… Russia, without a doubt, highly values its friendly relations with Kazakhstan. We are ready to jointly address the most significant challenges and move forward confidently for the benefit of our countries and peoples, said Putin.

Earlier, it was reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin reached agreements, focusing on areas of transport, economy, culture, education, and sports.