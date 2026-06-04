Putin highlights common goal of Kazakhstan and Russia

During the meeting, Raushan Kazhibayeva, Director of the Kazakh President's TV and Radio Complex, recalled Vladimir Putin’s recent state visit to Kazakhstan, during which the presidents adopted a joint statement “On seven pillars of friendship and good-neighborliness of the peoples of Kazakhstan and Russia.” She asked the Russian leader what significance he attaches to the document.

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"Our relations with Kazakhstan are developing very successfully, on an upward trajectory… We always have very lively discussions on almost every issue. This applies to financial relations, industrial ties, investment conditions, and some large-scale projects. There is a desire on both sides to find a compromise that not only satisfies both but also contributes to achieving common goals. And the common goal is one: the development and improvement of the well-being of the citizens of Kazakhstan and Russia,” said Vladimir Putin.

He also noted that the countries are linked by “centuries of history” and highlighted the benefits of bilateral cooperation.

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"We all understand and know well that we are bound by centuries of history, without any exaggeration. And we have certain well-known advantages that have been with us since the days when we were part of a single state. What are these advantages? First and foremost, cooperation and unified transport links. You asked your question in Russian, and I am grateful to you for that. This is also an important factor, which, to some extent and in certain cases—and most often—takes on purely economic dimensions. Everything is clear; we understand each other; we speak the same language,” the Russian President emphasized.

As it was previously reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a state visit to Kazakhstan at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The talks in Astana between Kazakh and Russian Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin witnessed the signing of a number of agreements.