    Putin confirms Russia ready to mediate Middle East conflict — Kremlin

    20:39, 18 June 2025

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed Russia's readiness to mediate a dialogue between Iran and Israel in a phone call with President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Kremlin said, TASS reports. 

    Photo credit: press service of Russian President/TASS

    Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to provide mediation assistance in promoting dialogue between the parties to the conflict, informing about contacts with a number of foreign leaders in this regard, it said in a statement.

    As reported previously, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned the U.S. against threatening Iran. 

    Earlier it was informed that amid the escalating situation in the Middle East, Kazakhstan has promptly organized evacuation of its 109 nationals from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

