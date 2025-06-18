Kazakhstan evacuates its citizens from conflict zone in Middle East - Foreign Ministry

The Kazakh nationals were evacuated through the territories of friendly countries of the region. 89 people left Iran through Turkmenistan and 20 – through Azerbaijan.

All of them received consular and legal support in their return to the homeland.

The Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to the authorities of Iran, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan for the support and constructive cooperation, which played a key role in ensuring safe and timely movement of Kazakhstanis along the entire route.

Evacuation activities are still underway. The Kazakh Ministry jointly with other relevant departments takes efforts to evacuate nationals of Kazakhstan from the State of Israel.

