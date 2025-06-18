EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan evacuates its citizens from conflict zone in Middle East - Foreign Ministry

    17:04, 18 June 2025

    In the condition of rapid escalation of the situation in the Middle East, the Republic of Kazakhstan has promptly organized evacuation of its 109 nationals from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

    Kazakhstan evacuates its citizens from conflict zone in Middle East - Foreign Ministry
    Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

    The Kazakh nationals were evacuated through the territories of friendly countries of the region. 89 people left Iran through Turkmenistan and 20 – through Azerbaijan.

    Kazakhstan evacuates its citizens from conflict zone in Middle East - Foreign Ministry
    Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

    All of them received consular and legal support in their return to the homeland.

    Kazakhstan evacuates its citizens from conflict zone in Middle East - Foreign Ministry
    Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

    The Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to the authorities of Iran, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan for the support and constructive cooperation, which played a key role in ensuring safe and timely movement of Kazakhstanis along the entire route.

    Kazakhstan evacuates its citizens from conflict zone in Middle East - Foreign Ministry
    Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

    Evacuation activities are still underway. The Kazakh Ministry jointly with other relevant departments takes efforts to evacuate nationals of Kazakhstan from the State of Israel.

    Earlier it was reported that Japan urged its nationals in Iran to evacuate amid Israeli attacks.

      

    Middle East Iran Israel Foreign policy Politics Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All