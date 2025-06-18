Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warns U.S. against threatening Iran

“The Iranian nation stands firm against an imposed war, just as it will stand firm against imposed peace. This nation will not give in to anyone when faced with imposition,” the Leader said on Wednesday in a televised message to the Iranian people.

He issued the message after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Iran over its nuclear and missile programs, and said that Iran should “surrender unconditionally.” Washington, at the same time, has made some moves indicating that it may join the ongoing Israeli aggression against Iran.

Earlier Iran said it gained full control over occupied territories’ skies.