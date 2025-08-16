Putin arrives in Anchorage for talks with Trump

According to Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov, the two presidents will first speak one-on-one. The talks will be continued at the working breakfast with the participation of delegations. The Russian delegation included Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, presidential aide Yury Ushakov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, and presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev.

No time frames were set for the talks, which will be followed by a joint news conference by the two leaders.

As reported previously, Donald Trump has landed in Anchorage for talks with Putin.

Earlier, Kazinform shared a closer look into what Anchorage is and why it was chosen as the venue for the historic Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin historic summit.