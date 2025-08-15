Trump arrives in Anchorage for talks with Putin — White House
23:57, 15 August 2025
US President Donald Trump has arrived in the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, where he will hold talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, the White House said, TASS reports.
Trump’s plane reportedly landed at 10:20 a.m. local time (6:20 p.m. GMT).
✈️ President Donald J. Trump Departs Washington, D.C., for Alaska for a Historic Summit. pic.twitter.com/eUfCC9EmQF— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 15, 2025
