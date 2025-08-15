EN
    Trump arrives in Anchorage for talks with Putin — White House

    23:57, 15 August 2025

    US President Donald Trump has arrived in the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, where he will hold talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, the White House said, TASS reports.

    Trump
    Photo credit: x.com / @WhiteHouse

    Trump’s plane reportedly landed at 10:20 a.m. local time (6:20 p.m. GMT).

    Earlier, Kazinform shared a closer look into what Anchorage is and why it was chosen as the venue for the historic Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin historic summit.

    Tatyana Kudrenok
