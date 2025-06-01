EN
    PSG crushes Inter 5:0 to win first Champions League title

    12:02, 1 June 2025

    Paris Saint-Germain won the UEFA Champions League for the first time in its history, defeating Inter Milan 5:0 in the 2024/25 final held on May 31 at Munich Arena, reports a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

    Photo credit: Paris Saint-Germain's X account
    Photo credit: PSG's X account

    PSG opened the scoring in the 12th minute through defender Achraf Hakimi, assisted by winger Desire Doué. In the 20th minute, Doué doubled the lead, and later scored his second goal in the 63rd minute. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added a fourth in the 73rd minute, while midfielder Senny Mayulu secured the final result in the 86th minute.

    Photo credit: PSG's X account

    The 19-year-old Desire Doué was named the best player of the final, having recorded two goals and one assist. He became the first player in Champions League final history to register three goal contributions. In total, Doué played 54 matches this season, scoring 15 goals and making 16 assists.

    Photo credit: PSG's X account
    Photo credit: PSG's X account
    Photo credit: PSG's X account

    PSG became the first team to win a Champions League final with a five-goal margin, while also completing a quadruple in the 2024/25 season. Inter, who previously reached the final two years ago, suffered another defeat, having last won the tournament in 2010.

    Earlier, it was reported that the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League concluded on Wednesday night, May 22, with Tottenham Hotspur defeating Manchester United 1-0 in an all-English final at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

