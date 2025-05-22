San Mamés showdown: Tottenham crowned Europa League champions

The London club claimed their third major European title and their first trophy since 2008, thanks to a tightly contested match that hinged on a single moment of fortune.

The first half saw both teams engage in a balanced and cautious battle, with neither side able to clearly dominate possession or create many clear-cut chances. However, the deadlock was broken in the 42nd minute. Tottenham’s Brennan Johnson found himself in the right place at the right time after a low cross from Pape Sarr took a deflection off Luke Shaw and bounced into the Manchester United net. Though it may go down as an own goal, UEFA officially credited Johnson with the strike.

After the break, Manchester United came out with renewed urgency. Rasmus Højlund and Bruno Fernandes led the charge, as the Red Devils pushed high and created several dangerous opportunities. The closest they came to an equalizer was in the 74th minute, when Højlund’s powerful header beat the keeper but was dramatically cleared off the line by Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven with a last-second diving effort.

In stoppage time, Luke Shaw nearly forced extra time with a well-placed header, but Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario made a superb diving save to preserve the lead.

With this victory, Tottenham win their first European trophy since 1984 and secure a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League. Meanwhile, Manchester United’s disappointing season continues, as they currently sit 16th in the Premier League, facing domestic struggles and now a missed chance for European redemption.

Moments that will live forever 🏆 pic.twitter.com/0y5SYSpRo4 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 21, 2025

Tottenham’s triumph brings them over €40 million in UEFA prize money and an additional €18.6 million for Champions League qualification—marking a major financial and sporting boost for manager Ange Postecoglou and his side.

