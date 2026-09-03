Protests over migrant crisis turn violent in Spain’s Ceuta

The unrest comes nearly a month after around 72,000 people crossed into Ceuta from neighboring Morocco in late July, creating one of Spain’s most serious border crises in recent history. Most have since returned, but thousands remain in the enclave.

On Thursday, protesters carrying Spanish flags broke through a police line at Benitez beach, destroying migrants’ tents and belongings, with some items thrown into the sea or set on fire. Migrants fled the area as police moved to separate the groups.

Demonstrators also blocked Red Cross vehicles carrying food and water to migrants at Trampolin beach. Police later secured access for the humanitarian deliveries.

The violence followed demonstrations across Spain on Wednesday over the government’s handling of the crisis. Around 50,000 people joined a protest in Madrid, while rallies were also held in Barcelona, Valencia and Seville.

Ceuta’s regional leader Juan Jesús Vivas said the mass crossing went beyond migration concerns.

“What happened to us was not a migratory crisis,” Vivas said. “What happened was the violation of Spain’s territorial integrity.”

Spain’s government has allocated €309 million to support Ceuta’s social services, migrant accommodation, economy and security.

Territorial Policy Minister Ángel Víctor Torres has called for “non-violence” and said authorities must assess each migrant’s individual circumstances before deciding whether they can be returned or are entitled to seek asylum.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Italy extended Schengen air and sea border controls with Spain for another 15 days.