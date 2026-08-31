Italy prolongs Schengen suspension for Spain, Madrid responds with 2 weeks of inspections

The decision was taken following an assessment by the Committee for Immigration and Border Security Analysis, given the persistence of conditions that led to the reintroduction of controls on August 1. It also reflects initiatives already undertaken by Spain and the European Union aimed at restoring normalcy in the affected area.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi informed his Spanish counterpart, Fernando Grande‑Marlaska, of the extension during a constructive telephone conversation.

In response, Spain has also prolonged its border checks on passengers arriving by air or sea from Italy for two weeks, according to El País, citing Interior Ministry sources in Madrid. Controls will remain in place until September 21.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani welcomed the move, calling it “a good decision while waiting for the conditions to truly be created for the resumption of full and free movement.”

He stressed that the measure, taken under Schengen rules, is provisional and driven by security concerns, including the prevention of jihadist infiltration. Tajani added that Italy will continue to cooperate with EU partners, including Spain, to combat illegal immigration and promote controlled, regular migratory flows.

Earlier, it was reported that Moroccan authorities detained 148 irregular migrants after an attempted mass crossing into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.