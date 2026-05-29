Experts discuss prospects for Eurasian integration at 5th Business and Economic Forum

The session brought together representatives of government agencies, the Eurasian Economic Commission, international organizations, research institutions, and experts from member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Participants reviewed the progress of integration within the EAEU and exchanged views on the further development of the common economic space. Discussions also focused on digital transformation, e-commerce, transport and logistics connectivity, financial cooperation, and the agricultural sector.

Special attention was given to strengthening the EAEU’s international engagement, including expanding free trade agreements and cooperation with external partners.

Summing up the discussion, participants emphasized the importance of deepening economic integration, strengthening cooperation among member states, and advancing joint initiatives aimed at supporting sustainable economic growth across the Union.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum kicked off in Astana. This year’s international discussion platform is being held under the theme “The EAEU in the Global Digital Race: Betting on Artificial Intelligence.” Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov also arrived in Astana to take part in the forum.