Privacy concerns curb enthusiasm for Meta smart glasses, users say

According to Engadget, several users who previously praised the glasses for hands-free photography and video recording now say negative public perception has made them reluctant to wear the devices outside their homes or in crowded places. Some said concerns over privacy and reports of the technology being misused have outweighed the products' convenience.

Users interviewed by the publication said they remain satisfied with the glasses' design and features but are uneasy about Meta's privacy practices and the potential for misuse. Some have adopted stricter privacy settings or changed how they wear the glasses to make it clear they are not recording.

The backlash has intensified following reports about possible facial recognition capabilities under development and growing online criticism of wearable cameras. While none of those interviewed said they had faced harassment in person, many acknowledged that negative discussions on social media had influenced their behavior.

In response, Meta recently announced a mandatory software update that disables the camera if the device's recording indicator light is tampered with. The company also said it would pursue legal action against services promoting modifications designed to hide when the camera is recording.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that private data from Meta smart glasses might end up in Kenya.