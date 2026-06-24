Meta launches new AI-powered smart glasses starting at $299

The new product line, called Meta Glasses, builds on the success of the company's existing AI eyewear and will be available starting at $299 in several markets, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and a number of European countries.

The collection launches with 26 variations across three frame styles: the rectangular Meta Adventurer, the bolder Meta Fury, and a slim oval design created in collaboration with celebrity entrepreneur Kylie Jenner. Customers can choose from a variety of frame colors and lens options, including prescription, polarized, transition, and clear lenses.

Meta said the glasses are designed to function as an all-day AI assistant, offering hands-free access to the company's Meta AI system. The new eyewear is the first to launch with Meta AI powered by Muse Spark, a model developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs that enhances the assistant's ability to understand voice, images, and context.

Among the key features are open-ear speakers for music and calls, a multi-microphone system with wind-noise reduction, hands-free photo and video capture, and a dedicated AI button for quick access to voice commands. The glasses offer more than eight hours of battery life, while the accompanying charging case can provide up to 40 additional hours of use.

Meta also announced several software upgrades for its AI glasses ecosystem. New features include Dynamic Photo, which automatically captures multiple images and recommends the best shot, as well as upcoming pedestrian navigation with turn-by-turn directions. The company is also expanding real-time translation capabilities with support for 14 additional languages, including Japanese, Mandarin Chinese, Hindi, and Korean.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that private data from Meta smart glasses might end up in Kenya.