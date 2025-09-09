Prime ministers of Japan and France resign amid economic and political crises

In Tokyo, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigned after less than a year in office, following his Liberal Democratic Party’s worst electoral defeat in over a decade. The ruling party, which lost its majority in both houses of parliament for the first time since World War Two, has been weakened by corruption scandals, high inflation, and growing internal rifts.

Initially, Ishiba resisted calls to quit, arguing that he had to take responsibility for the party’s losses and finalize a crucial trade deal with Washington. However, ahead of an internal leadership vote that could have forced him out, he announced his departure.

The leadership contest is now under way, with Koizumi Shinjiro, a moderate, and Sanae Takaichi, a conservative, emerging as frontrunners. The election is expected in October but could be brought forward.

Meanwhile in Paris, Prime Minister François Bayrou lost a parliamentary confidence vote over his austerity-driven budget, becoming the fourth French premier to fall in less than two years. His government proposed cutting €44 billion ($52 billion) to reduce debt, now at nearly 114% of GDP.

Before the vote, Bayrou warned lawmakers: “You have the power to bring down the government, but you do not have the power to erase reality. Reality will remain relentless: expenses will continue to rise, and the burden of debt, already unbearable, will grow heavier and more costly.”

Parliament rejected his plea, with 364 deputies voting against him. Opposition leaders immediately seized the moment, with far-left figure Jean-Luc Mélenchon declaring, “Macron is now on the front line facing the people. He too must go,” while far-right leader Marine Le Pen called for a snap election.

Earlier, it was reported that Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba had expressed his intention to step down, senior government officials said last Sunday, a day before the party was set to decide whether to hold a presidential contest.