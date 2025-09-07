Japan PM Ishiba voices intention to resign: government officials

The move came after Ishiba held talks Saturday night with former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and farm minister Shinjiro Koizumi, both of whom are close to Ishiba. They are believed to have urged him to avoid a split in the LDP.

According to sources close to him, Ishiba, who took office in October 2024, voiced his willingness to fend off moves to hold an LDP leadership contest by threatening to dissolve the House of Representatives and call a snap election -- a stance that caused a backlash within the LDP.

Amid mounting calls for Ishiba to take responsibility for the loss of the ruling coalition's majority in the upper house election in July, the LDP plans to collect signatures from its lawmakers on Monday to determine whether to hold a presidential election ahead of the scheduled contest in 2027.

Criticism of Ishiba has grown in recent days, even among his allies, as he has vowed to remain in office. Suga, who served as prime minister for about one year from September 2020, is reportedly concerned that a leadership contest could widen rifts within the ruling party.

On Friday, Justice Minister Keisuke Suzuki joined veteran lawmakers in demanding a party leadership vote, becoming the first member of Ishiba's Cabinet to do so.

Suzuki said in a post on his blog that it is "necessary for the party to be united and regain trust." He is a member of a faction led by former Prime Minister Taro Aso, who has called for an LDP presidential election.

Suga and Aso, who is currently serving as the LDP's supreme adviser, remain influential kingmakers in the party. Suga is the LDP's vice president, while Aso, who was prime minister for around a year from September 2008, has kept his distance from Ishiba.

On Tuesday, Ishiba said he would determine his political future at an "appropriate time" but reiterated his eagerness to stay on to pursue policy goals, even as a close aide expressed readiness to resign from a key party post.

The LDP has never held a midterm leadership election triggered by a majority decision.

Ishiba won the LDP presidency on his fifth try, but his ruling coalition lost its majority in the more powerful lower house in a general election later that month.

On July 20, the LDP and its junior coalition partner, the Komeito party, lost their majority in the House of Councillors election as well.

