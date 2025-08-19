Prime Minister tasks applying AI solutions in Kazakhstan’s railway sector

Today, in his words, special attention is given to the digitalization of the sector with the introduction of automated control system, digital traffic control, and integration of information systems.

He reminded of the recent launch of the supercomputer cluster in Astana, which is capable of generating large amount of data and quality analytics.

“In this context, it is important that AI technologies and promising startups are introduced into all sectors of economy, including the railway sector,” Bektenov said.

Earlier it was reported that 100 railway stations will be renovated in Kazakhstan by yearend.