100 railway stations to be renovated in Kazakhstan by yearend

At the Government’s meeting, the Prime Minister asked Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev to update him on the progress of reconstruction and modernization at 125 railway stations and whether the projects would be completed on time.

“Following your instructions, the work has begun. This year we will complete renovations at 100 stations. The remaining stations will be finalized in 2026,” Sauranbayev reported.

According to him, contractors have already started reconstruction and modernization works, with projects being implemented in stages in line with approved technical schedules.

The modernization program covers key elements of station complexes, including facades, roofs, interior spaces, utility systems, passenger halls, and platforms.

It also provides for the installation of modern safety, navigation, and lighting systems, along with improved facilities for passengers with limited mobility.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov instructed to speed up the work in that respect.

As reported earlier, Shymkent is set to launch two new overpasses by 2026.