Kazakhstan, Czech Republic sign six agreements at business forum

The cooperation will cover aviation, energy, mechanical engineering, as well as the production of packaging and industrial equipment.

The following documents were signed:

1. Memorandum between KazAviaSpas JSC and Omnipol Defense a.s. in aviation and defense sectors

2. Memorandum on establishment of ZVVZ-KZ joint venture between Teplosnab-NS LLP and Czech engineering company ZVVZ a.s.

3. Memorandum between United Machinery Resources LLP and Excalibur International (Czech defense company, part of the Czechoslovak Group holding).

4. Memorandum between SP BKM LLP and Excalibur International.

5. Memorandum between Kazakhstan Export Credit Agency and Czech Export Guarantee and Insurance Corporation EGAP.

6. Commercial contract between Atlas Asia and the Czech engineering plant Witkowitz.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan attracted $431 million in investments from the Czech Republic, with bilateral trade exceededing $705 million in 2025.