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    Presidents of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan visit Yassawi Mausoleum

    19:31, 15 May 2026

    The heads of state paid tribute to the great thinker and spiritual leader Khoja Ahmed Yassawi, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Presidents of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan visit Yassawi Mausoleum
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan visited one of the shrines of great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance to the Turkic world — the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

    Presidents of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan visit Yassawi Mausoleum
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The heads of state paid tribute to the memory of the great thinker and spiritual mentor Khoja Ahmed Yassawi and other prominent figures buried at the mausoleum.

    Presidents of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan visit Yassawi Mausoleum
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The presidents were told that the complex, built in the 14th century by order of Emir Timur, consists of 35 rooms of various sizes.

    Presidents of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan visit Yassawi Mausoleum
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Taikazan
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Taikazan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The building's interior height is 39 meters, while its exterior reaches 41 meters.

    Presidents of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan visit Yassawi Mausoleum
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The distinguished guests viewed the tomb, Kazandyk (central hall), Taikazan (ritual bowl), as well as a bronze laukh (book stand).

    Presidents of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan visit Yassawi Mausoleum
    Photo credit: Akorda

    They were also shown an exhibition of 45 books by renowned thinkers and poets of the Turkic-Islamic world. Among them are Divani Hikmet by Khoja Ahmed Yassawi, Khamsa by Nizami, ghazals by Navoi, works by Bakyrgani, Shahnameh by Ferdowsi, the poem Layla and Majnun by Fuzuli, fragments of the Epic of Manas, and other rare works.

    Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called Turkistan a spiritual pillar of the Turkic world.

    President Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Turkic speaking states Turkistan Khoja Ahmed Yassawi Historical monuments Culture Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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