Presidents of Kazakhstan and Hungary issue media statement

The Head of State noted that he views Tamás Sulyok's first official visit to Kazakhstan as a new stage in the development of bilateral relations. He also expressed gratitude to the Hungarian President for his participation in the Digital Bridge 2025 International Tech Forum.

"Our fraternal nations share common historical roots. Your state was one of the first countries to recognize Kazakhstan's Independence. Furthermore, Hungary became the first European Union country to establish a strategic partnership with us, and the Republic of Kazakhstan, as a sovereign state, opened its very first embassy in Budapest. Today, we maintain a high-level political dialogue, and open, trusting relationships have been established across all fields. In addition, cooperation in the trade and economic, and investment sectors is strengthening. The bilateral legal framework has been established, and interaction within international organizations is expanding. The outcomes of my state visit to Hungary last November serve as vivid proof of this. I am confident that our partnership, based on the bonds of unbreakable friendship and mutual support, will continue to develop successfully. I highly value the support and personal contribution of the President of Hungary to strengthening bilateral relations. Therefore, it was a great honor for me to award the esteemed Mr. Tamás Sulyok with the Order of Dostyq ('Friendship'), 1st degree," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President of Kazakhstan reported that he held substantive talks with Tamás Sulyok, during which they discussed new directions for strengthening bilateral cooperation. Particular attention was paid to the prospects for boosting trade and economic ties.

"Last year, trade turnover between our countries amounted to approximately $200 million. We plan to bring it up to one billion dollars in the future. Over the past 20 years, Hungary has invested more than $385 million in the economy of our country. MOL Company is successfully operating in Kazakhstan's gas industry. Other large-scale projects are also under development. Such major corporations as UBM Group, Gedeon Richter, and Globalia are carrying out their activities in our country as well. Presently, 20 joint projects are being implemented. We are interested in expanding investment cooperation. In this regard, we agreed to strengthen cooperation in such areas as energy, the nuclear industry, and agriculture," noted the Head of State.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the importance of developing international transport corridors and logistics infrastructure was emphasized during the talks.

"Direct flights between Shymkent and Budapest opened this year. We have now agreed to consider the possibility of resuming air service between the capitals of the two countries. During the talks, we emphasized the importance of extensive adoption of artificial intelligence and digital technologies in the economy. I confirmed our country's readiness for collaboration on this matter. Furthermore, we have reached an agreement on implementing new projects in the financial sector. Overall, we are ready to create favorable conditions for Hungarian companies interested in operating in Kazakhstan. I believe the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and the Business Council of the two countries should prioritize this matter," the President stated.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President of Kazakhstan described the cultural and humanitarian ties between the two nations as the "golden core" of Kazakh-Hungarian relations.

"Strengthening cooperation in this area is of particular importance. For this very reason, we are focusing on implementing joint projects in the fields of culture, education, and science. Currently, over a thousand students from Kazakhstan are studying at the top universities in Hungary. I express my sincere gratitude to the Government of Hungary for the provided opportunities. We are ready to continue to expand our collaboration with higher education institutions in your country," he underlined.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reported that during the talks, the two leaders exchanged views on pressing regional and global issues. He noted that the aggravation of the geopolitical situation and the increasing number of various conflicts are a concern for both countries. The sides maintain that all disagreements must be resolved peacefully and through political and diplomatic means in accordance with the United Nations Charter. In this context, the Presidents agreed to work together and provide mutual support at the international level.

"Today's talks were fruitful. Relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary are developing dynamically. I am confident that our mutually beneficial partnership will advance to a qualitatively new level. There is no doubt that all agreements reached will be successfully fulfilled," the Head of State said.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President of Hungary highlighted the close political ties between the countries, the progressive development of trade and economic cooperation, and prospects for collaboration in the field of digitalization.

"We are following with great interest the digitalization process in Kazakhstan, which is cutting-edge in this field, not just in the region but worldwide. We view your country as a respected partner in this crucial area and hope to develop bilateral cooperation. Hungarian-Kazakh relations have enormous potential. As President of Hungary, I will fully support its implementation," emphasized Tamás Sulyok.

Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok held extended-format talks at Akorda.