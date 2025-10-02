President: Hungarian entrepreneurs can count on full support in Kazakhstan

"I am pleased to point out that bilateral trade turnover reached nearly $200 million last year and saw a 22% rise over the eight months of this year," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. "I welcome the fact that 35 Hungarian companies are presently operating in Kazakhstan, bringing over $400 million in investment to our country's economy. We have already implemented 20 joint projects worth over $700 million in such areas as agriculture, renewable energy, healthcare, finance, and logistics. At the same time, we understand that there is significant untapped potential. Therefore, it is necessary to take effective actions to explore and utilize available opportunities."

The President of Kazakhstan noted that the countries have vast opportunities for cooperation in energy, transit and logistics, finance, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and pharmaceuticals.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that strengthening collaboration in the mentioned areas will lead to even greater results.

"I want to assure you that Hungarian entrepreneurs can count on our full support in implementing joint projects in Kazakhstan," the President stressed.

Furthermore, the sides focused specifically on cultural and humanitarian interaction. It was highlighted that, in confirmation of the fraternal bonds and historical proximity between the nations, in 2023, one street in Astana was named after the outstanding Hungarian poet Sándor Petőfi.

President Tokayev underscored the importance of educational exchanges, noting that 250 Kazakh students are annually awarded scholarships to study at Hungarian universities. He also confirmed that Kazakh universities are ready to accept more Hungarian students and researchers.

