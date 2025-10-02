Tokayev awards 1st degree Dostyq Order to Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his sincere gratitude to Tamás Sulyok, saying that the Hungarian President came specially to Astana to attend the Digital Bridge international forum. The Kazakh leader said that he highly values the Hungarian president’s ideas and initiatives in artificial intelligence.

We are fraternal nations with common historical roots. Hungary was one of the first countries to recognize independence of Kazakhstan. It was also among the first European countries to establish strategic partnership with Kazakhstan. Our first embassy as an independent state was opened in Budapest. Today, the political dialogue between our countries has reached a high level. The nations have established open and trust-based relationships across all areas, stated the Kazakh President.

According to the Head of State, both nations strengthen trade-economic and investment ties, established a bilateral legal framework, as well as expand cooperation within international organizations.

The outcomes of my state visit to Budapest in last November are a vivid testament to that. I am sure that our partnership based on strong friendship and mutual support will continue growing successfully, said Tokayev.

Highlighting the Hungarian President’s contribution to enhancing the nations’ positive relations, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Tamás Sulyok with the Order of Dostyq (“Friendship”), 1st degree.

Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok held extended-format talks at Akorda.